Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville
- The Yellow Jackets record just three more points per game (69.2) than the Cardinals give up (66.2).
- The Cardinals average just 3.4 more points per game (71) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 14.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Rodney Howard posts 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.
- Khalid Moore averages 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
- Deivon Smith posts 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the field.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he posts 10.9 points and 1.3 assists.
- Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring (11.1 points per game), and produces 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis is putting up 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jae'Lyn Withers is putting up 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the floor.
