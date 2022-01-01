Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Hank McCamish Pavilion, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

    • The Yellow Jackets record just three more points per game (69.2) than the Cardinals give up (66.2).
    • The Cardinals average just 3.4 more points per game (71) than the Yellow Jackets give up (67.6).
    • This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 14.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Rodney Howard posts 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field.
    • Khalid Moore averages 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
    • Deivon Smith posts 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the field.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he posts 10.9 points and 1.3 assists.
    • Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.
    • Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring (11.1 points per game), and produces 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis is putting up 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers is putting up 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Louisville at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles around Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Wisconsin At Ohio State Men S Basketball
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    44 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Houston vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) in the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy