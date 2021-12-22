Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville and Kentucky renew their rivalry Wednesday night when the Cardinals travel to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats.
    Author:

    It has been a tough stretch for Louisville. The Cardinals enter their game against Kentucky just 7-4 on the year. The record isn't horrible, but the Cardinals have lost three of their last five, including an upset at Western Kentucky on Saturday. 

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Louisville at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss was the second bad defeat of the year for Louisville, as it also got upset by Furman in its second game of the year. Those games are usually ones that the Cardinals easily win.

    Wednesday night, they take on Kentucky. It isn't going to be easy for them to get back on track, as the Wildcats are coming off a huge win over North Carolina on Saturday.

    Kentucky was supposed to play Ohio State, but because of COVID-19 concerns inside the Buckeyes team, the Wildcats played North Carolina, which lost its game with UCLA for the same reason.

    The 98-69 victory over the Tar Heels was a statement win for Kentucky after it had lost a week prior to Notre Dame. The loss to the Irish was shocking and snapped a seven-game winning streak, but Saturday the Wildcats put that loss behind them in the big win.

    The Wildcats come in as a huge favorite, but rivalry games always seem to bring out the best in teams. Don't expect the Cardinals to just lay down in this one.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Louisville at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kentucky
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17235625
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy