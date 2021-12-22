Louisville and Kentucky renew their rivalry Wednesday night when the Cardinals travel to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats.

It has been a tough stretch for Louisville. The Cardinals enter their game against Kentucky just 7-4 on the year. The record isn't horrible, but the Cardinals have lost three of their last five, including an upset at Western Kentucky on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The loss was the second bad defeat of the year for Louisville, as it also got upset by Furman in its second game of the year. Those games are usually ones that the Cardinals easily win.

Wednesday night, they take on Kentucky. It isn't going to be easy for them to get back on track, as the Wildcats are coming off a huge win over North Carolina on Saturday.

Kentucky was supposed to play Ohio State, but because of COVID-19 concerns inside the Buckeyes team, the Wildcats played North Carolina, which lost its game with UCLA for the same reason.

The 98-69 victory over the Tar Heels was a statement win for Kentucky after it had lost a week prior to Notre Dame. The loss to the Irish was shocking and snapped a seven-game winning streak, but Saturday the Wildcats put that loss behind them in the big win.

The Wildcats come in as a huge favorite, but rivalry games always seem to bring out the best in teams. Don't expect the Cardinals to just lay down in this one.

