How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baha Mar Convention Center.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Maryland
- The Cardinals record 5.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Terrapins allow (68.0).
- The Terrapins' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
- The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
- Malik Williams is Louisville's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Jarrod West is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
- Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala puts up 16.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
- Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
- Ayala is the most prolific from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Hakim Hart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Scott (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Southern
W 72-60
Home
11/12/2021
Furman
L 80-72
Home
11/15/2021
Navy
W 77-60
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 73-67
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
George Washington
W 71-64
Home
11/13/2021
Vermont
W 68-57
Home
11/17/2021
George Mason
L 71-66
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
W 69-67
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
W 86-80
Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home