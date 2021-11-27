Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baha Mar Convention Center.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Maryland

    • The Cardinals record 5.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Terrapins allow (68.0).
    • The Terrapins' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Cardinals have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
    • The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
    • Malik Williams is Louisville's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Jarrod West is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
    • Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala puts up 16.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
    • Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
    • Ayala is the most prolific from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Hakim Hart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Scott (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Southern

    W 72-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Furman

    L 80-72

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    George Washington

    W 71-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    L 71-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 86-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Baha Mar Bahamas Tournament Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
