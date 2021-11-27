Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baha Mar Convention Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Maryland

The Cardinals record 5.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Terrapins allow (68.0).

The Terrapins' 73.8 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

This season, the Cardinals have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.

The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 13.2 points per game to go with 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists.

Malik Williams is Louisville's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Jarrod West is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.

Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala puts up 16.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.

Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.

Ayala is the most prolific from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Hakim Hart (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Scott (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Southern W 72-60 Home 11/12/2021 Furman L 80-72 Home 11/15/2021 Navy W 77-60 Home 11/20/2021 Detroit Mercy W 73-67 Home 11/25/2021 Mississippi State W 72-58 Away 11/27/2021 Maryland - Home 12/1/2021 Michigan State - Away 12/4/2021 NC State - Away 12/10/2021 DePaul - Home 12/14/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky - Away

Maryland Schedule