How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Miami

The Hurricanes record 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (71.2).

The Hurricanes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hurricanes this season is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging one per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 9.5 points per game. He also collects 2.4 rebounds and racks up 0.8 assists per game.

Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with three per game.

Locke makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.

Louisville's leader in steals is West (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (0.6 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Georgia Tech W 73-62 Away 2/2/2022 Notre Dame L 68-64 Home 2/5/2022 Virginia L 71-58 Away 2/9/2022 Georgia Tech W 79-70 Home 2/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-72 Away 2/16/2022 Louisville - Away 2/19/2022 Virginia - Home 2/22/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 2/26/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 3/2/2022 Boston College - Away 3/5/2022 Syracuse - Away

Louisville Schedule