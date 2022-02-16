Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Miami

  • The Hurricanes record 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals allow.
  • The Cardinals put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (71.2).
  • The Hurricanes make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hurricanes this season is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
  • Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging one per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 9.5 points per game. He also collects 2.4 rebounds and racks up 0.8 assists per game.
  • Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 7.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with three per game.
  • Locke makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
  • Louisville's leader in steals is West (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (0.6 per game).

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

W 73-62

Away

2/2/2022

Notre Dame

L 68-64

Home

2/5/2022

Virginia

L 71-58

Away

2/9/2022

Georgia Tech

W 79-70

Home

2/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-72

Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

-

Away

2/19/2022

Virginia

-

Home

2/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

3/2/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/24/2022

Virginia

L 64-52

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

L 74-65

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

L 90-83

Home

2/5/2022

Syracuse

L 92-69

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

L 63-57

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

-

Home

2/21/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

-

Home

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Miami at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
