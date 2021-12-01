Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:15 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State vs Louisville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -4.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville

    • The Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Cardinals give up (63.3).
    • The Cardinals' 71.5 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.9 the Spartans allow.
    • The Spartans are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Marcus Bingham paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 10.9 points.
    • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 13.4 points per game and 0.6 assists, while also posting 4.4 rebounds.
    • Malik Hall posts 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field.
    • Max Christie posts 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Joey Hauser puts up 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 31.4% from the field.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top rebounder (9.8 per game), and he averages 8 points and 1.8 assists.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers gets the Cardinals 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jarrod West is No. 1 on the Cardinals in assists (3.5 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Noah Locke is averaging team highs in points (13 per game) and assists (0.3). And he is producing 2.5 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Louisville at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy