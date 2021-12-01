Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville
- The Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Cardinals give up (63.3).
- The Cardinals' 71.5 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.9 the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 10.9 points.
- Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 13.4 points per game and 0.6 assists, while also posting 4.4 rebounds.
- Malik Hall posts 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field.
- Max Christie posts 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Joey Hauser puts up 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 31.4% from the field.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top rebounder (9.8 per game), and he averages 8 points and 1.8 assists.
- Jae'Lyn Withers gets the Cardinals 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jarrod West is No. 1 on the Cardinals in assists (3.5 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Noah Locke is averaging team highs in points (13 per game) and assists (0.3). And he is producing 2.5 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
