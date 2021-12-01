Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville

The Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Cardinals give up (63.3).

The Cardinals' 71.5 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 62.9 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.4 assists and 10.9 points.

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 13.4 points per game and 0.6 assists, while also posting 4.4 rebounds.

Malik Hall posts 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Max Christie posts 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joey Hauser puts up 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 31.4% from the field.

Louisville Players to Watch