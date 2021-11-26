Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mississippi State vs Louisville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mississippi State

    -1.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville

    • Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were only 2.8 more points than the Cardinals gave up (66.5).
    • The Cardinals averaged only 1.2 more points per game last year (68) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (66.8).
    • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
    • The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs at 8.2 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 1.2 assists and 12.2 points.
    • Iverson Molinar put up 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Abdul Ado put up 5.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
    • Deivon Smith put up 5.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Carlik Jones put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 4.5 assists.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.0 points a contest.
    • David Johnson knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.4 steals per game, while JJ Traynor collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Louisville at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    41 minutes ago
