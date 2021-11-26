Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -1.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were only 2.8 more points than the Cardinals gave up (66.5).

The Cardinals averaged only 1.2 more points per game last year (68) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (66.8).

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.

The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs at 8.2 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 1.2 assists and 12.2 points.

Iverson Molinar put up 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Abdul Ado put up 5.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Deivon Smith put up 5.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

Louisville Players to Watch