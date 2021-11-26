Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-1.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were only 2.8 more points than the Cardinals gave up (66.5).
- The Cardinals averaged only 1.2 more points per game last year (68) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (66.8).
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
- The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Tolu Smith led the Bulldogs at 8.2 rebounds per game last season, while also posting 1.2 assists and 12.2 points.
- Iverson Molinar put up 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Abdul Ado put up 5.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season, shooting 55.4% from the floor.
- Deivon Smith put up 5.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Carlik Jones put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 4.5 assists.
- Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 7.7 boards per game while also scoring 10.0 points a contest.
- David Johnson knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.4 steals per game, while JJ Traynor collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
