    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville and Mississippi State meet in the semifinals of the Bahamas Championship on Thanksgiving Day.
    Author:

    The Louisville men's basketball team heads down to the Bahamas on a two-game winning streak and will look to continue its success when it takes on Mississippi State in the semifinals of the Bahamas Championship.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Louisville vs. Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals suffered an overtime loss to Furman in their second game of the year but have bounced back with wins against Navy and Detroit Mercy.

    On Thursday, the competition steps up when the Cardinals play a Mississippi State team that comes in with a perfect 4–0 record. The Bulldogs have rolled through their first four opponents, with the closest game being a 13-point win over Detroit Mercy.

    Just like Louisville, the Bulldogs have looked good in their wins but have yet to play a really good team yet.

    Both of these teams are still trying to figure out how good they could be and this trip to the Bahamas should give them some answers.

    On Thursday, they will battle to see who gets to play for a championship against either Maryland or Richmond on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

