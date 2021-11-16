Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Navy

    • Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cardinals averaged were only 1.0 more point than the Midshipmen allowed (67.0).
    • The Midshipmen scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 5.0 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
    • The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
    • The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.2% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers pulled down an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game last season.
    • David Johnson hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.4 steals per game, while JJ Traynor notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
    • Greg Summers pulled down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game last season.
    • John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Southern

    W 72-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Furman

    L 80-72

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Virginia

    W 66-58

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 77-57

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Radford

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Furman

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Washington (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Navy at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
