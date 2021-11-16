Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Navy
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Navy
- Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cardinals averaged were only 1.0 more point than the Midshipmen allowed (67.0).
- The Midshipmen scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 5.0 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinals shot 43.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- The Midshipmen shot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.2% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Jae'Lyn Withers pulled down an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game last season.
- David Johnson hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.4 steals per game, while JJ Traynor notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.6 assists per game last season.
- Greg Summers pulled down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game last season.
- John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Southern
W 72-60
Home
11/12/2021
Furman
L 80-72
Home
11/15/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Virginia
W 66-58
Away
11/12/2021
Virginia Tech
L 77-57
Home
11/15/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/20/2021
Radford
-
Away
11/21/2021
Furman
-
Away
11/24/2021
Washington (MD)
-
Home
11/27/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
12/1/2021
William & Mary
-
Home
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Navy at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
