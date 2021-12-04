NC State looks to win its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Louisville in its ACC opener.

NC State comes into its game with Louisville on Saturday after a four-overtime thriller against Nebraska in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolfpack were finally able to pull away and grab the 104-100 win.

How to Watch Louisville at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win improves their record to 6-1 on the year and has them ready to compete in a very good ACC conference.

Saturday, they will want to start off ACC play with a big win over a Louisville team that is coming off a nine-point loss to Michigan State on Wednesday night.

The loss to the Spartans snapped the Cardinals' four-game winning streak that included a big eight-point win over Maryland.

They will look to get back on track when they play a very good NC State team to kick off the ACC season.

Both teams step back out of conference for a few more games before they hit the thick of conference play at the end of December.

