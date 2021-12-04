Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State looks to win its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Louisville in its ACC opener.
    Author:

    NC State comes into its game with Louisville on Saturday after a four-overtime thriller against Nebraska in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolfpack were finally able to pull away and grab the 104-100 win.

    How to Watch Louisville at NC State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Louisville at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improves their record to 6-1 on the year and has them ready to compete in a very good ACC conference.

    Saturday, they will want to start off ACC play with a big win over a Louisville team that is coming off a nine-point loss to Michigan State on Wednesday night.

    The loss to the Spartans snapped the Cardinals' four-game winning streak that included a big eight-point win over Maryland.

    They will look to get back on track when they play a very good NC State team to kick off the ACC season.

    Both teams step back out of conference for a few more games before they hit the thick of conference play at the end of December.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Louisville at NC State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) catches Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) and sacks him during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

    32 seconds ago
    oklahoma women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) is defended by Boise State Broncos cornerback Caleb Biggers (26) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy