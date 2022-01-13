How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. NC State

The 70.9 points per game the Cardinals average are the same as the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 76.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.

The Wolf Pack's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 10.8 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.5 assists per game.

Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Terquavion Smith is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.5 made threes per game.

NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (2.3 per game).

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky L 82-72 Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest W 73-69 Home 1/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 67-64 Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Home 1/8/2022 Florida State L 79-70 Away 1/12/2022 NC State - Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/19/2022 Boston College - Home 1/22/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/24/2022 Virginia - Away 1/29/2022 Duke - Home

NC State Schedule