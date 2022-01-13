Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State

Key Stats for Louisville vs. NC State

  • The 70.9 points per game the Cardinals average are the same as the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack score an average of 76.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wolf Pack's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 10.8 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.5 assists per game.
  • Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (2.3 per game).

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Western Kentucky

L 82-72

Away

12/29/2021

Wake Forest

W 73-69

Home

1/2/2022

Georgia Tech

W 67-64

Away

1/5/2022

Pittsburgh

W 75-72

Home

1/8/2022

Florida State

L 79-70

Away

1/12/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/19/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/22/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/24/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Wright State

L 84-70

Home

12/29/2021

Miami

L 91-83

Away

1/1/2022

Florida State

L 83-81

Home

1/4/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Away

1/8/2022

Clemson

L 70-65

Home

1/12/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

-

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

NC State at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
