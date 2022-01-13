How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 0-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the NC State Wolf Pack (8-8, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. NC State
- The 70.9 points per game the Cardinals average are the same as the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 76.1 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolf Pack's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in scoring, tallying 10.8 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Louisville's leading rebounder is Malik Williams averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Jarrod West and his 3.5 assists per game.
- Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Louisville steals leader is West, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolf Pack with 2.5 made threes per game.
- NC State's leader in steals is Jericole Hellems (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ebenezer Dowuona (2.3 per game).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
L 82-72
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
W 73-69
Home
1/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 67-64
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
W 75-72
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
L 79-70
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Duke
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Wright State
L 84-70
Home
12/29/2021
Miami
L 91-83
Away
1/1/2022
Florida State
L 83-81
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Away
1/8/2022
Clemson
L 70-65
Home
1/12/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away