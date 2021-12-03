Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville
- The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
- The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- The Cardinals have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (21.7), rebounds (10.9) and assists (2.9) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the field. At the other end, he posts 2.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is averaging 14.9 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Casey Morsell is putting up 12.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Cam Hayes posts 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith puts up 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 31% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams tops the Cardinals in rebounding (9.6 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 1 block.
- Jarrod West leads the Cardinals in assists (3.4 per game), and puts up 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jae'Lyn Withers gives the Cardinals 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Cardinals receive 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Dre Davis.
- Samuell Williamson is posting 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Louisville at NC State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)