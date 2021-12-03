Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville

    • The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
    • The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
    • The Cardinals have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (21.7), rebounds (10.9) and assists (2.9) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the field. At the other end, he posts 2.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jericole Hellems is averaging 14.9 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • Casey Morsell is putting up 12.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Cam Hayes posts 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Terquavion Smith puts up 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 31% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams tops the Cardinals in rebounding (9.6 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 1 block.
    • Jarrod West leads the Cardinals in assists (3.4 per game), and puts up 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers gives the Cardinals 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Cardinals receive 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Dre Davis.
    • Samuell Williamson is posting 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Louisville at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
