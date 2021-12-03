Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Louisville

The 81.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 16.9 more points than the Cardinals give up (64.7).

The Cardinals' 70.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 74.4 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

The Wolf Pack make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

The Cardinals have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (21.7), rebounds (10.9) and assists (2.9) per contest, shooting 57.9% from the field. At the other end, he posts 2.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jericole Hellems is averaging 14.9 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Casey Morsell is putting up 12.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Cam Hayes posts 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Terquavion Smith puts up 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 31% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Louisville Players to Watch