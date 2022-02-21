Louisville goes for its second straight win Monday night when it travels to ACC rival North Carolina.

Louisville starts a three-game road trip Monday night when it heads to North Carolina looking to avenge a 90–83 overtime loss to the Tar Heels.

How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The loss to the Tar Heels was one of Louisville's seven straight losses. It finally snapped that streak on Saturday with a 70–61 win over Clemson.

The win against the Tigers was just the second in the last 12 games and improved the Cardinals' ACC record to 6–10.

On Monday night, they will look to get a second straight win for the first time since the beginning of January, when they won three in a row.

North Carolina will look to stop that from happening and pick up a season sweep of the Cardinals.

The Tar Heels bounced back from a shocking loss to Pitt with a big 65–57 win against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The win moved North Carolina to 11–5 in the ACC and has them just two games back of first place Duke.

North Carolina is trying to cement its spot in the NCAA tournament and Monday's game is a must-win against a Louisville team it should beat.

