How to Watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville

North Carolina vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-9.5

144.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Louisville

  • The Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Cardinals give up (69.3).
  • The Cardinals put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tar Heels allow (72.4).
  • The Tar Heels make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads his team in both points (16.1) and rebounds (12.1) per game, and also posts 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.3 points.
  • Brady Manek is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
  • RJ Davis is putting up 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black puts up 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is averaging a team-best 8.0 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.6 points and 1.0 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Jarrod West tops the Cardinals in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Noah Locke is posting a team-high 9.7 points per game. And he is contributing 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 35.6% of his shots from the field, and 35.0% from 3-point distance resulting in 2.2 treys per contest.
  • Jae'Lyn Withers is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Cardinals receive 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dre Davis.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Louisville at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

