How to Watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -9.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Louisville

The Tar Heels score 8.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Cardinals give up (69.3).

The Cardinals put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Tar Heels allow (72.4).

The Tar Heels make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads his team in both points (16.1) and rebounds (12.1) per game, and also posts 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.3 points.

Brady Manek is averaging 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

RJ Davis is putting up 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black puts up 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch