ACC opponents square off when the Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Notre Dame
- The Cardinals average just 2.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.4).
- The Fighting Irish put up just 3.9 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (67.1).
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
- The Fighting Irish's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 10.8 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.
- Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin racks up 15.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
- Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Goodwin hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
- Blake Wesley (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Notre Dame while Laszewski (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
W 75-72
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
L 79-70
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
L 79-63
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
L 65-53
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
W 67-54
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
North Carolina
W 78-73
Home
1/8/2022
Georgia Tech
W 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Clemson
W 72-56
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia Tech
L 79-73
Away
1/17/2022
Howard
W 71-68
Away
1/22/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/26/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/31/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/2/2022
Miami
-
Away
2/5/2022
NC State
-
Away