Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

  • The Cardinals average just 2.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.4).
  • The Fighting Irish put up just 3.9 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (67.1).
  • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
  • The Fighting Irish's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Louisville Players to Watch

  • The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 10.8 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
  • Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.
  • Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin racks up 15.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
  • Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Goodwin hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
  • Blake Wesley (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Notre Dame while Laszewski (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Pittsburgh

W 75-72

Home

1/8/2022

Florida State

L 79-70

Away

1/12/2022

NC State

L 79-63

Home

1/15/2022

Pittsburgh

L 65-53

Away

1/19/2022

Boston College

W 67-54

Home

1/22/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/24/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

Notre Dame Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

North Carolina

W 78-73

Home

1/8/2022

Georgia Tech

W 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Clemson

W 72-56

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia Tech

L 79-73

Away

1/17/2022

Howard

W 71-68

Away

1/22/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/26/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/31/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/2/2022

Miami

-

Away

2/5/2022

NC State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Notre Dame at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dayton Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

32 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

32 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy