Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Louisville Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

The Cardinals average just 2.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.4).

The Fighting Irish put up just 3.9 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (67.1).

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.

The Fighting Irish's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Louisville Players to Watch

The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 10.8 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.

Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin racks up 15.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.

Nate Laszewski puts up a stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 8.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Goodwin hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.

Blake Wesley (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Notre Dame while Laszewski (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Home 1/8/2022 Florida State L 79-70 Away 1/12/2022 NC State L 79-63 Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh L 65-53 Away 1/19/2022 Boston College W 67-54 Home 1/22/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/24/2022 Virginia - Away 1/29/2022 Duke - Home 2/1/2022 North Carolina - Home 2/5/2022 Syracuse - Away 2/9/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Notre Dame Schedule