Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisville

-4.5

132 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

  • The Cardinals average just 4.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Panthers give up (65.7).
  • The Panthers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals allow.
  • The Cardinals make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.4), and also puts up 10.1 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jarrod West paces his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per game. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Matt Cross puts up 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Dre Davis puts up 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley tops the Panthers in scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2), and posts 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Femi Odukale leads the Panthers in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Louisville at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount

3 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Bengals

33 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

33 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

33 minutes ago
umass
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at UMass in Men's College Basketball

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy