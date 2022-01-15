How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
Louisville
-4.5
132 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville
- The Cardinals average just 4.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Panthers give up (65.7).
- The Panthers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals allow.
- The Cardinals make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.4), and also puts up 10.1 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West paces his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per game. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Matt Cross puts up 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis puts up 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley tops the Panthers in scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2), and posts 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Femi Odukale leads the Panthers in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mouhamadou Gueye gives the Panthers 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 5.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
