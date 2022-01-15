How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -4.5 132 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

The Cardinals average just 4.7 more points per game (70.4) than the Panthers give up (65.7).

The Panthers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 68.0 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Panthers have shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.4), and also puts up 10.1 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jarrod West paces his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per game. He is also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 36.4% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Matt Cross puts up 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dre Davis puts up 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch