Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

The Cardinals score 70.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 64.0 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow (66.0).

The Cardinals are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding, putting up 11.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Jarrod West is Louisville's best passer, distributing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.

The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley puts up 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.

Odukale knocks down 0.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye with 1.7 per game.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 DePaul L 62-55 Home 12/14/2021 SE Louisiana W 86-60 Home 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky L 82-72 Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest W 73-69 Home 1/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 67-64 Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/8/2022 Florida State - Away 1/12/2022 NC State - Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/19/2022 Boston College - Home 1/22/2022 Notre Dame - Home

