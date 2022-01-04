Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

    • The Cardinals score 70.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 64.0 the Panthers allow.
    • The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow (66.0).
    • The Cardinals are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
    • The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding, putting up 11.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Jarrod West is Louisville's best passer, distributing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.
    • The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley puts up 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Odukale knocks down 0.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
    • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye with 1.7 per game.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 62-55

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 86-60

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 73-69

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Georgia Tech

    W 67-64

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    L 56-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    W 59-57

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 64-55

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 68-67

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Pittsburgh at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    36 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy