Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-8, 0-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
- The Cardinals score 70.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 64.0 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers put up just 4.8 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Cardinals allow (66.0).
- The Cardinals are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding, putting up 11.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Jarrod West is Louisville's best passer, distributing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.
- The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Noah Locke, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley puts up 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12.4 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Odukale knocks down 0.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is William Jeffress Jr. with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mouhamadou Gueye with 1.7 per game.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
L 62-55
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
W 86-60
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
L 82-72
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
W 73-69
Home
1/2/2022
Georgia Tech
W 67-64
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
W 71-68
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
L 56-52
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
W 59-57
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
W 64-55
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
L 68-67
Home
1/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away