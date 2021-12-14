Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

The Cardinals record 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.

The Lions average 15.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.8).

The Cardinals are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Louisville Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Gus Okafor sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.6 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.

SE Louisiana's leader in rebounds is Jalyn Hinton with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Keon Clergeot with 3.5 per game.

Ryan Burkhardt averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.

Joe Kasperzyk (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for SE Louisiana while Hinton (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Mississippi State W 72-58 Away 11/27/2021 Maryland W 63-55 Home 12/1/2021 Michigan State L 73-64 Away 12/4/2021 NC State W 73-68 Away 12/10/2021 DePaul L 62-55 Home 12/14/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 12/22/2021 Kentucky - Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest - Home 1/1/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

