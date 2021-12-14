Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana
- The Cardinals record 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.
- The Lions average 15.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- The Cardinals are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
- Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Gus Okafor sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.6 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.
- SE Louisiana's leader in rebounds is Jalyn Hinton with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Keon Clergeot with 3.5 per game.
- Ryan Burkhardt averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
- Joe Kasperzyk (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for SE Louisiana while Hinton (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
W 63-55
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
L 73-64
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
W 73-68
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
L 62-55
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
L 74-66
Away
11/27/2021
FGCU
L 90-71
Away
11/28/2021
Western Michigan
L 81-77
Home
12/5/2021
Troy
W 72-68
Away
12/11/2021
Southern
L 72-66
Away
12/14/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/19/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Iowa
-
Away
12/29/2021
Millsaps
-
Home
1/6/2022
Houston Baptist
-
Away
1/15/2022
Northwestern State
-
Home