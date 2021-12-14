Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The SE Louisiana Lions (4-6) face the Louisville Cardinals (6-3) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. SE Louisiana

    • The Cardinals record 69.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 73.0 the Lions allow.
    • The Lions average 15.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.8).
    • The Cardinals are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Lions' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
    • Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
    • The Cardinals get the most three-point shooting production out of Locke, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    SE Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Gus Okafor sits at the top of the Lions scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also pulls down 5.6 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.
    • SE Louisiana's leader in rebounds is Jalyn Hinton with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Keon Clergeot with 3.5 per game.
    • Ryan Burkhardt averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
    • Joe Kasperzyk (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for SE Louisiana while Hinton (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    W 73-68

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 62-55

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    SE Louisiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    L 74-66

    Away

    11/27/2021

    FGCU

    L 90-71

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Western Michigan

    L 81-77

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Troy

    W 72-68

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Southern

    L 72-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Millsaps

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

