How to Watch Louisville vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) face the Southern Jaguars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Southern
- Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cardinals recorded were just 2.3 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (70.3).
- The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
- The Jaguars shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Jae'Lyn Withers hauled in an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game last season.
- David Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Jones and JJ Traynor were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.4 steals per game and Traynor collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
Southern Players to Watch
- Samkelo Cele put up 11.7 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Harrison Henderson averaged 6.3 boards per game and Jayden Saddler dished out 5.3 assists per game.
- Cele hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson notched 0.4 blocks per contest.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Southern
-
Home
11/12/2021
Furman
-
Home
11/15/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/13/2021
Tulane
-
Away
11/16/2021
Rice
-
Away
11/19/2021
South Dakota
-
Away
11/21/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/4/2021
Akron
-
Away
