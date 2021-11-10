Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) face the Southern Jaguars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Southern

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: KFC Yum! Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Southern

    • Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cardinals recorded were just 2.3 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (70.3).
    • The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
    • The Jaguars shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and distributed 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers hauled in an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.0 points per game last season.
    • David Johnson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Jones and JJ Traynor were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.4 steals per game and Traynor collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Samkelo Cele put up 11.7 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Harrison Henderson averaged 6.3 boards per game and Jayden Saddler dished out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Cele hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson notched 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Southern at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    32 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy