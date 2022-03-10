How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 11 seed Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) square off in the ACC Tournament against the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) on Wednesday at Barclays Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-6
122.5 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville
- The Cavaliers average 63.6 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals score 7.5 more points per game (67.9) than the Cavaliers give up (60.4).
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner averages 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor.
- Reece Beekman is tops on the Cavaliers at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 points.
- Kihei Clark averages 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Armaan Franklin averages 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick averages 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 64.8% from the floor.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams tops the Cardinals in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 9.5 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he delivers 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (9.7 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and averages 2.4 rebounds.
- El Ellis is putting up 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Dre Davis gives the Cardinals 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)