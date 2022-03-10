How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 11 seed Louisville Cardinals (13-18, 6-14 ACC) square off in the ACC Tournament against the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8 ACC) on Wednesday at Barclays Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -6 122.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville

The Cavaliers average 63.6 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals score 7.5 more points per game (67.9) than the Cavaliers give up (60.4).

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner averages 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor.

Reece Beekman is tops on the Cavaliers at 4.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Kihei Clark averages 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Armaan Franklin averages 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick averages 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 64.8% from the floor.

Louisville Players to Watch