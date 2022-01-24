Louisville travels to Virginia on Monday night as both teams look to get back in the win column in an ACC clash.

Louisville hits the road on Monday coming off an 82–70 loss to Notre Dame. The loss was the fourth in the last five games for the Cardinals after they started ACC play 4–0.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It has been the toughest part of the schedule so far for the Cardinals, as they were 10–4 and playing well, but then lost games against both NC State and Pitt and haven't been able to recover yet.

On Monday night, they get a shot at a Virginia team that has also had an up and down season, especially in the ACC.

The Cavaliers lost to NC State 77–63 on Saturday. It was the sixth straight game that they alternated a win with a loss.

Virginia now finds itself just 5–4 in the ACC and 11–8 overall. The Cavaliers weren't predicted to win the conference, but few would have expected them to be this inconsistent this season.

Both teams are desperate to get a win on Monday night, which should make for a great game to start off the week.

