Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville travels to Virginia on Monday night as both teams look to get back in the win column in an ACC clash.

Louisville hits the road on Monday coming off an 82–70 loss to Notre Dame. The loss was the fourth in the last five games for the Cardinals after they started ACC play 4–0.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Louisville at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been the toughest part of the schedule so far for the Cardinals, as they were 10–4 and playing well, but then lost games against both NC State and Pitt and haven't been able to recover yet.

On Monday night, they get a shot at a Virginia team that has also had an up and down season, especially in the ACC.

The Cavaliers lost to NC State 77–63 on Saturday. It was the sixth straight game that they alternated a win with a loss. 

Virginia now finds itself just 5–4 in the ACC and 11–8 overall. The Cavaliers weren't predicted to win the conference, but few would have expected them to be this inconsistent this season.

Both teams are desperate to get a win on Monday night, which should make for a great game to start off the week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Louisville at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

58 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Rangers

58 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

58 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

58 seconds ago
ashleigh-barty
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

58 seconds ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

58 seconds ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

58 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Norfolk State

58 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy