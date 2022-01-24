How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-5
123.5 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville
- The 62.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (67.8).
- The Cardinals put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 59.7 the Cavaliers allow.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 8.3 points.
- Jayden Gardner posts 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.4 assists, shooting 52.0% from the field.
- Armaan Franklin averages 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 26.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kihei Clark is averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is No. 1 on the Cardinals in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.
- Noah Locke is putting up team highs in points (10.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is contributing 2.6 rebounds, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Dre Davis is posting 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
- The Cardinals get 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Matt Cross.
