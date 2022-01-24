Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) and center Francisco Caffaro (22) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

Virginia vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-5

123.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Louisville

  • The 62.5 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 5.3 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (67.8).
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 59.7 the Cavaliers allow.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman leads the Cavaliers at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 8.3 points.
  • Jayden Gardner posts 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.4 assists, shooting 52.0% from the field.
  • Armaan Franklin averages 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 26.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kihei Clark is averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kadin Shedrick posts 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is No. 1 on the Cardinals in rebounding (8.5 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Noah Locke is putting up team highs in points (10.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is contributing 2.6 rebounds, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • Dre Davis is posting 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Cardinals get 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Matt Cross.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Louisville at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
