How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Virginia
- The 67.6 points per game the Cardinals record are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.4).
- The Cavaliers put up 7.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Cardinals give up (70.6).
- The Cardinals make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 9.5 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Reece Beekman's assist statline leads Virginia; he racks up 4.9 assists per game.
- Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.1 per game.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Miami
L 70-63
Home
2/19/2022
Clemson
W 70-61
Home
2/21/2022
North Carolina
L 70-63
Away
2/26/2022
Wake Forest
L 99-77
Away
3/1/2022
Virginia Tech
L 75-43
Away
3/5/2022
Virginia
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Georgia Tech
W 63-53
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-53
Away
2/19/2022
Miami
W 74-71
Away
2/23/2022
Duke
L 65-61
Home
2/26/2022
Florida State
L 64-63
Home
3/5/2022
Louisville
-
Away
