Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Virginia

The 67.6 points per game the Cardinals record are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.4).

The Cavaliers put up 7.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Cardinals give up (70.6).

The Cardinals make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Louisville Players to Watch

The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 9.5 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Reece Beekman's assist statline leads Virginia; he racks up 4.9 assists per game.

Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.1 per game.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Miami L 70-63 Home 2/19/2022 Clemson W 70-61 Home 2/21/2022 North Carolina L 70-63 Away 2/26/2022 Wake Forest L 99-77 Away 3/1/2022 Virginia Tech L 75-43 Away 3/5/2022 Virginia - Home

Virginia Schedule