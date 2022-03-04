Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Virginia

  • The 67.6 points per game the Cardinals record are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (60.4).
  • The Cavaliers put up 7.3 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Cardinals give up (70.6).
  • The Cardinals make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Louisville Players to Watch

  • The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 9.5 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
  • Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
  • Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman's assist statline leads Virginia; he racks up 4.9 assists per game.
  • Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.1 per game.

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Miami

L 70-63

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

W 70-61

Home

2/21/2022

North Carolina

L 70-63

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

L 99-77

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

L 75-43

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

-

Home

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Georgia Tech

W 63-53

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-53

Away

2/19/2022

Miami

W 74-71

Away

2/23/2022

Duke

L 65-61

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

L 64-63

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Virginia at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy