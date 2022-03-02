Virginia Tech hosts Louisville on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Virginia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC over the last month, as it has won eight of nine and has quietly put itself back in the conversation to make the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Louisville at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies have knocked off Syracuse and Virginia, but got one of their biggest wins on Saturday when they went to Miami and beat a very good Hurricanes team 71-70.

Virginia Tech is now 10-8 in the ACC and 18-11 overall after being just 10-10 a month ago.

Tuesday the Hokies will look to stay hot when they host Louisville in their final home game of the season

The Cardinals will look to be unwelcome guests as they try and win for just the second time in the last 11 games. Louisville has been struggling lately and is coming off back-to-back road losses at North Carolina and Wake Forest.

The Cardinals played the Tar Heels close, but were blown out by the Demon Deacons on Saturday. They are now just 6-12 in the ACC as they hit the road for the last time this season.

Louisville is a big underdog, but will look to pull off a big upset before heading home to play Virginia on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.