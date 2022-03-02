Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech hosts Louisville on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Virginia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC over the last month, as it has won eight of nine and has quietly put itself back in the conversation to make the NCAA tournament. 

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Louisville at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies have knocked off Syracuse and Virginia, but got one of their biggest wins on Saturday when they went to Miami and beat a very good Hurricanes team 71-70.

Virginia Tech is now 10-8 in the ACC and 18-11 overall after being just 10-10 a month ago.

Tuesday the Hokies will look to stay hot when they host Louisville in their final home game of the season

The Cardinals will look to be unwelcome guests as they try and win for just the second time in the last 11 games. Louisville has been struggling lately and is coming off back-to-back road losses at North Carolina and Wake Forest.

The Cardinals played the Tar Heels close, but were blown out by the Demon Deacons on Saturday. They are now just 6-12 in the ACC as they hit the road for the last time this season.

Louisville is a big underdog, but will look to pull off a big upset before heading home to play Virginia on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Louisville at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at Houston

By Matthew Beighle
4 minutes ago
college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC

By Justin Carter
19 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan

By Adam Childs
34 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt

By Adam Childs
34 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at VCU

By Adam Childs
34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy