Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

  • The 69.8 points per game the Hokies average are the same as the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 68.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 61.8 the Hokies give up.
  • This season, the Hokies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also puts up 6.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3) and assists (3.4) per game, and also puts up 10.0 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor posts 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 10.0 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Storm Murphy posts 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 1.0 assists.
  • Jarrod West is averaging a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He's also delivering 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, hitting 37.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (9.9 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and averages 2.3 rebounds.
  • Dre Davis gives the Cardinals 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Cardinals receive 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jae'Lyn Withers.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Louisville at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
