Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

The Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Louisville

The 69.8 points per game the Hokies average are the same as the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 68.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 61.8 the Hokies give up.

This season, the Hokies have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma is tops on his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also puts up 6.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.3) and assists (3.4) per game, and also puts up 10.0 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor posts 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 10.0 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Storm Murphy posts 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Louisville Players to Watch