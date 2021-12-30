Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals score are just 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.1).

The Demon Deacons' 81.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

This season, the Cardinals have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have knocked down.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

The Cardinals leader in points and rebounds is Malik Williams, who scores 10.9 points and pulls down 9.6 rebounds per game.

Louisville's best passer is Jarrod West, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.

Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

West is Louisville's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams has the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), and assists (4.9 per game).

Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.5 per game.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Michigan State L 73-64 Away 12/4/2021 NC State W 73-68 Away 12/10/2021 DePaul L 62-55 Home 12/14/2021 SE Louisiana W 86-60 Home 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky L 82-72 Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest - Home 1/1/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/8/2022 Florida State - Away 1/12/2022 NC State - Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh - Away

Wake Forest Schedule