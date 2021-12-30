Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    • The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals score are just 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.1).
    • The Demon Deacons' 81.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Cardinals have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • The Cardinals leader in points and rebounds is Malik Williams, who scores 10.9 points and pulls down 9.6 rebounds per game.
    • Louisville's best passer is Jarrod West, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • West is Louisville's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams has the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), and assists (4.9 per game).
    • Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.5 per game.

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    W 73-68

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    L 62-55

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 86-60

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 80-61

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 79-53

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    W 82-79

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Wake Forest at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

