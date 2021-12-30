How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest
- The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals score are just 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.1).
- The Demon Deacons' 81.2 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Demon Deacons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- The Cardinals leader in points and rebounds is Malik Williams, who scores 10.9 points and pulls down 9.6 rebounds per game.
- Louisville's best passer is Jarrod West, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 6.7 PPG scoring average.
- Noah Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- West is Louisville's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams has the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (21.0 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), and assists (4.9 per game).
- Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton with 1.5 per game.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Michigan State
L 73-64
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
W 73-68
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
L 62-55
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
W 86-60
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
L 82-72
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/8/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/12/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Northwestern
W 77-73
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
W 80-61
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-53
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
-
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away