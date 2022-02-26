How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -8.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

The Demon Deacons put up 78.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.4 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals average just 1.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (69.4).

The Demon Deacons make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams paces his team in points (19.7), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.0) per game, shooting 52.2% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia puts up 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Dallas Walton averages 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Daivien Williamson averages 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Isaiah Mucius posts 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch