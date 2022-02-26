Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) after losing six straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wake Forest

-8.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

  • The Demon Deacons put up 78.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.4 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals average just 1.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (69.4).
  • The Demon Deacons make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams paces his team in points (19.7), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.0) per game, shooting 52.2% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia puts up 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the floor.
  • Dallas Walton averages 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Daivien Williamson averages 11.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Mucius posts 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is the Cardinals' top scorer (9.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.0), and puts up 1.0 assists.
  • Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.0 per game), and he posts 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (9.7 points per game), and he averages 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Jae'Lyn Withers gives the Cardinals 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Cardinals receive 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dre Davis.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Louisville at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

