Louisville goes on the road on Saturday to Western Kentucky looking to pick up its second straight win

Louisville makes a rare trip to Western Kentucky on Saturday, with the Wildcats coming off a win against Southeast Louisiana. The win was just the Cardinals second over their last four as they have lost to Michigan State and DePaul over the last two weeks.

How to Watch Louisville at Western Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Louisville at Western Kentucky game on fuboTV

The Cardinals now find themselves 7-3 on the year as they look to finish off their non-conference schedule with a couple of more wins.

After their trip to Western Kentucky, Louisville will head to Rupp Arena to take on rival Kentucky.

First, though, they want to take care of a Hilltoppers team that is coming in on a two-game winning streak.

Western Kentucky has not only won two straight but it has also won six of its last seven. They have been red-hot since starting just 1-3 on the year. They even have a huge win over Ole Miss after the Rebels had just upset Memphis.

It has been a nice turnaround, but the Hilltoppers want to keep it going and upset in-state foe Louisville on Saturday and win their third game in a row.

