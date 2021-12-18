Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) take on the Louisville Cardinals (7-3) at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Louisville
- The Cardinals record 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Hilltoppers allow.
- The Hilltoppers score an average of 78.3 points per game, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.8%).
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams leads the Cardinals with 10.9 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
- Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dre Davis puts up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Matt Cross averages 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jae'Lyn Withers puts up 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight is posting a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, making 54.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jamarion Sharp is No. 1 on the Hilltoppers in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 7.1 points and 0.2 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 4.4 blocked shots (second in the country).
- Jairus Hamilton is averaging a team-best 16.8 points per game. And he is contributing 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Josh Anderson gives the Hilltoppers 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 2.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Luke Frampton is posting 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
