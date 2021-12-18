Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Mar 13, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots against North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the first half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) take on the Louisville Cardinals (7-3) at E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. Louisville

The Cardinals record 70.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.1 the Hilltoppers allow.

The Hilltoppers score an average of 78.3 points per game, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

The Cardinals are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

The Hilltoppers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.8%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams leads the Cardinals with 10.9 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Jarrod West is tops on his team in assists per game (3.7), and also posts 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dre Davis puts up 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Matt Cross averages 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jae'Lyn Withers puts up 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch