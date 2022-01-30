Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two strong Missouri Valley programs meet Sunday as Loyola-Chicago takes on Drake.

Drake (15-6) will play host to Loyola-Chicago (16-3) on Sunday in a game that could go a long way in determining seeding for the conference tournament in Match.

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Loyola-Chicago at Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Ramblers are 7-1 in conference play and a perfect 5-0 in true away games. The team is coming off of an ugly win against Southern Illinois, coming away with a 44-39 win. Loyola shot 31.3% from the floor and 14.3% from three in the win, but held Southern Illinois to 29.6% shooting.

Chris Knight was the only Rambler with double-digit points, scoring 16 on 7-for-9 shooting, accounting for almost half of the team's made shots. Knight also added five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Drake is 6-2 in conference play and has a 10-1 home record. The team is coming off of an exciting 89-88 overtime win over Illinois State. Six Bulldogs scored at least 10 points, led by 18 each from D.J. Wilkins and Tucker DeVries. Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

These teams last played in March, with Loyola winning 75-65. The Ramblers have won three of the last four games between these teams, with the only Bulldogs win in that span coming in overtime last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Loyola-Chicago at Drake in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17193189
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round

3 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch George Mason at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Saint Louis Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Michigan gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Gymnastics

3 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17150714
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana State at Bradley

3 minutes ago
Equatorial Guinea
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy