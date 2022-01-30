How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in Men's College Basketball

Drake (15-6) will play host to Loyola-Chicago (16-3) on Sunday in a game that could go a long way in determining seeding for the conference tournament in Match.

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Loyola-Chicago at Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Ramblers are 7-1 in conference play and a perfect 5-0 in true away games. The team is coming off of an ugly win against Southern Illinois, coming away with a 44-39 win. Loyola shot 31.3% from the floor and 14.3% from three in the win, but held Southern Illinois to 29.6% shooting.

Chris Knight was the only Rambler with double-digit points, scoring 16 on 7-for-9 shooting, accounting for almost half of the team's made shots. Knight also added five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Drake is 6-2 in conference play and has a 10-1 home record. The team is coming off of an exciting 89-88 overtime win over Illinois State. Six Bulldogs scored at least 10 points, led by 18 each from D.J. Wilkins and Tucker DeVries. Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

These teams last played in March, with Loyola winning 75-65. The Ramblers have won three of the last four games between these teams, with the only Bulldogs win in that span coming in overtime last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.