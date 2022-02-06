Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago heads to Missouri State on Sunday afternoon looking to avenge and earlier season loss to the Bears in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago starts a two-game road trip on Sunday when it invades Missouri State looking to win its second straight game. The Ramblers beat Illinois State 78-64 on Wednesday night, keeping them from losing a second straight game.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Missouri State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Loyola Chicago at Missouri State game on fuboTV:

They got upset by Drake a week ago 77-68 which dropped their MVC record to 8-2 and overall record o 17-4.

The Ramblers are now tied with Drake for the top spot in the MVC and Sunday they need to avenge their earlier season loss to Missouri State if they want to keep pace.

Missouri State, though, will look to upset them again and get a season sweep,

If the Bears can get the win, they will pull into a tie with Loyola Chicago for second place in the MVC.

Missouri State is currently 8-3 in the conference and have won two-straight games overall. 

The Bears have been playing great basketball lately as they have gone 13-3 over their last 16 games and are definitely a threat for the top of the conference.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
