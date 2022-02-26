How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

Loyola Chicago and Northern Iowa battle for the MVC regular season title on Saturday night

Loyola Chicago hits the road on Saturday night looking to take down Northern Iowa and come home with the MVC regular-season title.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa game on fuboTV.

The Ramblers beat the Panthers 85-58 two weeks ago and will look to duplicate that result on Saturday night.

Loyola Chicago comes into the game after two straight wins against Illinois State and Evansville and is now 13-4 in the MVC and 22-6 overall.

The Ramblers have put together a strong tournament resume, but getting a conference title would make it look even better.

Northern Iowa, though, will look to deny them that opportunity as it tries to take home the title on its home court.

The Panther's loss to Loyola Chicago was its only loss over the last nine games as they have been red-hot.

Northern Iowa was just 9-9 overall when they started this run, but are suddenly on the bubble and looking at the opportunity to take home a conference title.

This should be a great game between two teams playing great basketball and looking to bring their school home a conference championship.

