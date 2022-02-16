Lucas Williamson and Loyola-Chicago travel to Valparaiso to take on Ben Krikke and the Beacons on Tuesday night.

Loyola-Chicago is the No. 1 team in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Ramblers are 19-5 this season. They are 5-2 in their last seven games losing to only Drake and Bradley on the road.

Loyola-Chicago is led by Lucas Williamson. Williamson leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Braden Norris leads the team in assists with 4.2 assists per game.

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Valparaiso is 11-14 this season. The Beacons went on a four-game losing streak followed by a two-game winning streak. In their last five games, they are 1-4 with their only win coming against Indiana State.

Valparaiso is led by Ben Krikke. Krikke averages 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He leads the team in scoring. Trevor Anderson leads the team in assists with 2.4 per game and Thomas Kithier leads the team in rebounds with 6.8 per game.

The last time these two teams played, Loyola-Chicago pulled out on top 81-74 on 23 points and four assists from Braden Norris. Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards also scored 20 points with seven rebounds.

