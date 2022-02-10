Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago vs Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago is the best team in the MVC, but Bradley is hoping to pull the upset on the Ramblers.

The Ramblers and the Braves met earlier in the year and the game went into overtime. Loyola has proven to be the best team in the conference but Bradley is not a bad team.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Bradley Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream the Loyola Chicago vs Bradley game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's not always easy to beat the same team twice in one season, but Loyola is hoping to do that today.

Bradley fought hard in the first outing between these two clubs. Loyola proved to be too much in overtime, but Bradley got the best of the Ramblers in the first half. 

The Braves have been right around the middle of the MVC standings this year and are hoping they can climb with a win against the Ramblers today.

The good thing for Bradley is it has won five of its last six games in conference play. The team will need to step up today if it wants to inch closer to Loyola in the MVC.

Tune in to CBSSN at 9 p.m. ET to see if Bradley can avoid the season sweep or if Loyola will roll to yet another conference victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

