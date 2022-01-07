How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Bradley Braves (7-8, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley
- The 78.9 points per game the Ramblers average are 11.6 more points than the Braves give up (67.3).
- The Braves put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.1 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- The Ramblers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- The Braves are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Ramblers is Lucas Williamson, who puts up 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Loyola Chicago's best passer is Braden Norris, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.
- Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Williamson and Aher Uguak lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Uguak in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Terry Roberts collects 15.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Rienk Mast's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Bradley rebounding leaderboard.
- Ville Tahvanainen makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.
- Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons with 1.3 per game.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
W 88-76
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
W 68-64
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
W 88-49
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
W 69-58
Away
1/6/2022
San Francisco
W 79-74
Away
1/8/2022
Bradley
-
Home
1/11/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/15/2022
Indiana State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 77-73
Home
12/21/2021
Sam Houston
W 87-61
Away
12/22/2021
UTEP
W 73-66
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana State
L 76-71
Away
1/5/2022
Missouri State
L 71-69
Home
1/8/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
1/12/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/16/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Drake
-
Away
1/22/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/26/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away