Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Bradley Braves (7-8, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

The 78.9 points per game the Ramblers average are 11.6 more points than the Braves give up (67.3).

The Braves put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.1 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Braves are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Ramblers is Lucas Williamson, who puts up 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Loyola Chicago's best passer is Braden Norris, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.

Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Williamson and Aher Uguak lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Uguak in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Bradley Players to Watch

Terry Roberts collects 15.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.

Rienk Mast's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Bradley rebounding leaderboard.

Ville Tahvanainen makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.

Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons with 1.3 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Indiana State W 88-76 Home 12/4/2021 DePaul W 68-64 Away 12/7/2021 Roosevelt W 88-49 Home 12/10/2021 Vanderbilt W 69-58 Away 1/6/2022 San Francisco W 79-74 Away 1/8/2022 Bradley - Home 1/11/2022 Valparaiso - Home 1/15/2022 Indiana State - Away 1/18/2022 Evansville - Away 1/22/2022 Missouri State - Home 1/25/2022 Southern Illinois - Home

Bradley Schedule