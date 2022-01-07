Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Bradley Braves (7-8, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley

  • The 78.9 points per game the Ramblers average are 11.6 more points than the Braves give up (67.3).
  • The Braves put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.1 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • The Ramblers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Braves have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • The Braves are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Ramblers is Lucas Williamson, who puts up 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Loyola Chicago's best passer is Braden Norris, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 9.2 PPG scoring average.
  • Norris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Williamson and Aher Uguak lead Loyola Chicago on the defensive end, with Williamson leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Uguak in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Terry Roberts collects 15.9 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Braves' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Rienk Mast's stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Bradley rebounding leaderboard.
  • Ville Tahvanainen makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Braves.
  • Bradley's leader in steals is Roberts with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malevy Leons with 1.3 per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Indiana State

W 88-76

Home

12/4/2021

DePaul

W 68-64

Away

12/7/2021

Roosevelt

W 88-49

Home

12/10/2021

Vanderbilt

W 69-58

Away

1/6/2022

San Francisco

W 79-74

Away

1/8/2022

Bradley

-

Home

1/11/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

1/15/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

Bradley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 77-73

Home

12/21/2021

Sam Houston

W 87-61

Away

12/22/2021

UTEP

W 73-66

Away

1/2/2022

Indiana State

L 76-71

Away

1/5/2022

Missouri State

L 71-69

Home

1/8/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/12/2022

Evansville

-

Home

1/16/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

1/19/2022

Drake

-

Away

1/22/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/26/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Bradley at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
