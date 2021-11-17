Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-0) take on the Chicago State Cougars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State

    • Last year, the Ramblers put up 71.0 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 88.7 the Cougars gave up.
    • The Cougars put up an average of 55.4 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
    • The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
    • The Cougars shot 36.2% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Chicago State Players to Watch

    • Xavier Johnson averaged 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Ke'Sean Davis pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, while Levelle Zeigler dished out 2.4 assists per contest.
    • Johnson made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Carlo Marble and Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Marble averaging 1.1 steals per game and Davis collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Coppin State

    W 103-45

    Home

    11/13/2021

    FGCU

    W 89-77

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Roosevelt

    -

    Home

    Chicago State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    St. Thomas

    W 77-72

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 67-56

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

