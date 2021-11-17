Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-0) take on the Chicago State Cougars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State
- Last year, the Ramblers put up 71.0 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 88.7 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars put up an average of 55.4 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
- The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- The Cougars shot 36.2% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
- Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson averaged 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Ke'Sean Davis pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, while Levelle Zeigler dished out 2.4 assists per contest.
- Johnson made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Carlo Marble and Davis were defensive standouts last season, with Marble averaging 1.1 steals per game and Davis collecting 0.4 blocks per contest.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coppin State
W 103-45
Home
11/13/2021
FGCU
W 89-77
Home
11/16/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
-
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
-
Home
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
St. Thomas
W 77-72
Home
11/12/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 67-56
Home
11/16/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
11/20/2021
UCSB
-
Away
11/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
11/28/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
12/1/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
