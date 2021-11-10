Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers recorded were 8.1 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
    • The Eagles' 72.8 points per game last year were 16.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
    • The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Lucas Williamson and Krutwig were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.4 steals per game and Krutwig collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, pulled down 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Tarke was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    Coppin State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rider

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Coppin State at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

