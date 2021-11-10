Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Coppin State
- Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers recorded were 8.1 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
- The Eagles' 72.8 points per game last year were 16.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.
- The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
- Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson and Krutwig were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.4 steals per game and Krutwig collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, pulled down 8.1 rebounds and dished out 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Kyle Cardaci knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Tarke was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/13/2021
FGCU
-
Home
11/16/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
-
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
11/10/2021
DePaul
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rider
-
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
-
Away
11/15/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/17/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
