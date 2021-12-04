DePaul looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on Loyola-Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

DePaul's surprising start to the year has it sitting with a perfect 6-0 record heading into its game with Loyola Chicago on Saturday. The Blue Demons have played extremely well to start the year winning both close and blowout games.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Saturday, they will be tested against a Loyola Chicago team that is coming off two straight wins.

The Ramblers nearly upset Michigan State in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and then lost the next game to Auburn. They bounced back, though, with a big win over Arizona State and then beat Indiana State for their second straight win.

Saturday, they will look to get their third straight and hand DePaul their first loss of the year. It should be a great game between two schools playing really well to start the year.

The Ramblers have been one of the best mid-major teams over the last several years, while the Blue Demons are trying to show that they are for real.

