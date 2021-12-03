Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

The Blue Demons record 25.9 more points per game (88.5) than the Ramblers allow (62.6).

The Ramblers' 80.4 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Ramblers allow to opponents.

The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his squad in points (23.5), rebounds (9.2) and assists (4.7) per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 44.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

David Jones posts 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Brandon Johnson is posting 12.8 points, 1.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Nick Ongenda is putting up 11.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Philmon Gebrewhit puts up 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch