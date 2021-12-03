Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago
- The Blue Demons record 25.9 more points per game (88.5) than the Ramblers allow (62.6).
- The Ramblers' 80.4 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Ramblers allow to opponents.
- The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his squad in points (23.5), rebounds (9.2) and assists (4.7) per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 44.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- David Jones posts 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Brandon Johnson is posting 12.8 points, 1.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
- Nick Ongenda is putting up 11.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Philmon Gebrewhit puts up 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson is the Ramblers' top scorer (11.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Braden Norris is putting up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Ramblers receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Marquise Kennedy.
- Aher Uguak is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 58.3% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Ryan Schwieger gets the Ramblers 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
