Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Loyola Chicago

    • The Blue Demons record 25.9 more points per game (88.5) than the Ramblers allow (62.6).
    • The Ramblers' 80.4 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 69.8 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Ramblers allow to opponents.
    • The Ramblers have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his squad in points (23.5), rebounds (9.2) and assists (4.7) per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 44.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • David Jones posts 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Brandon Johnson is posting 12.8 points, 1.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Nick Ongenda is putting up 11.7 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit puts up 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Lucas Williamson is the Ramblers' top scorer (11.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
    • Braden Norris is putting up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
    • The Ramblers receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Marquise Kennedy.
    • Aher Uguak is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 58.3% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Ryan Schwieger gets the Ramblers 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Loyola-Chicago at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Army vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Chicago vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grambling vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy