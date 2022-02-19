How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) will host the Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

The Ramblers record 7.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (66.6).

The Bulldogs score an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 62.3 the Ramblers allow to opponents.

The Ramblers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.4 points and 4.6 boards per game.

Braden Norris is Loyola Chicago's best passer, distributing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.

Williamson leads the Ramblers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Knight, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.

Garrett Sturtz puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 11.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Drake to take the top rebound spot on the team. D.J. Wilkins holds the top spot for assists with 2.0 per game, adding 10.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per matchup.

DeVries is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.3 made threes per game.

Sturtz (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Drake while Tremell Murphy (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Illinois State W 78-64 Home 2/6/2022 Missouri State W 71-62 Away 2/9/2022 Bradley L 68-61 Away 2/13/2022 Northern Iowa W 85-58 Home 2/16/2022 Valparaiso W 71-69 Away 2/19/2022 Drake - Home 2/21/2022 Illinois State - Away 2/23/2022 Evansville - Home 2/26/2022 Northern Iowa - Away

