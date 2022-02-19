Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-5, 11-3 MVC) will host the Drake Bulldogs (18-9, 9-5 MVC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake

  • The Ramblers record 7.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (66.6).
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 62.3 the Ramblers allow to opponents.
  • The Ramblers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.4 points and 4.6 boards per game.
  • Braden Norris is Loyola Chicago's best passer, distributing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
  • Williamson leads the Ramblers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Knight, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.
  • Garrett Sturtz puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 11.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Drake to take the top rebound spot on the team. D.J. Wilkins holds the top spot for assists with 2.0 per game, adding 10.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • DeVries is dependable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Sturtz (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Drake while Tremell Murphy (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Illinois State

W 78-64

Home

2/6/2022

Missouri State

W 71-62

Away

2/9/2022

Bradley

L 68-61

Away

2/13/2022

Northern Iowa

W 85-58

Home

2/16/2022

Valparaiso

W 71-69

Away

2/19/2022

Drake

-

Home

2/21/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

2/23/2022

Evansville

-

Home

2/26/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

Drake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Indiana State

W 85-67

Away

2/5/2022

Northern Iowa

L 74-69

Home

2/9/2022

Missouri State

L 66-62

Home

2/12/2022

Bradley

L 68-59

Away

2/16/2022

Evansville

W 73-51

Home

2/19/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

2/21/2022

Indiana State

-

Home

2/23/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

2/26/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Drake at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duquesne vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy