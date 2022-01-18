Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago goes for its tenth straight win Tuesday night when it travels to face conference rival Evansville.

The No. 22 Loyola Chicago men's basketball team continued to show why it is one of the best mid-major teams in the country Saturday when it beat Indiana State on the road for its ninth straight win.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Evansville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Loyola Chicago at Evansville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ramblers now find themselves 5–0 in the MVC and looking like the favorite to win the conference as they continue to find ways to stay perfect. They did have to beat Bradley and Valparaiso in overtime, but they still were able to come away with wins.

On Tuesday night, they will look to stay perfect in the MVC against an Evansville team that has lost four straight.

The Purple Aces have not won since Dec. 4 due to missed games due to the pandemic and the four-game losing streak.

On Tuesday night, the schedule doesn't get any easier for the Purple Aces as they take on the top team in the conference. They are going to have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off a huge upset against the Ramblers.

