How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

The 73.6 points per game the Ramblers score are just 4.3 more points than the Purple Aces give up (69.3).

The Purple Aces score an average of 59.5 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.6 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

The Purple Aces' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.

Williamson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Williamson is Loyola Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Chris Knight leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Evansville Players to Watch

Shamar Givance's points (14.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Purple Aces' leaderboards.

Jawaun Newton is at the top of the Evansville rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.

Newton is reliable from distance and leads the Purple Aces with 1.4 made threes per game.

Evansville's leader in steals is Givance (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Kuhlman (0.6 per game).

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Bradley L 68-61 Away 2/13/2022 Northern Iowa W 85-58 Home 2/16/2022 Valparaiso W 71-69 Away 2/19/2022 Drake L 83-76 Home 2/21/2022 Illinois State W 59-50 Away 2/23/2022 Evansville - Home 2/26/2022 Northern Iowa - Away

Evansville Schedule