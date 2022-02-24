How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville
- The 73.6 points per game the Ramblers score are just 4.3 more points than the Purple Aces give up (69.3).
- The Purple Aces score an average of 59.5 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.6 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- The Ramblers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- The Purple Aces' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
- Williamson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Williamson is Loyola Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Chris Knight leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Evansville Players to Watch
- Shamar Givance's points (14.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Purple Aces' leaderboards.
- Jawaun Newton is at the top of the Evansville rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Newton is reliable from distance and leads the Purple Aces with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Evansville's leader in steals is Givance (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Kuhlman (0.6 per game).
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Bradley
L 68-61
Away
2/13/2022
Northern Iowa
W 85-58
Home
2/16/2022
Valparaiso
W 71-69
Away
2/19/2022
Drake
L 83-76
Home
2/21/2022
Illinois State
W 59-50
Away
2/23/2022
Evansville
-
Home
2/26/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Indiana State
L 80-77
Home
2/12/2022
Southern Illinois
L 69-62
Away
2/16/2022
Drake
L 73-51
Away
2/19/2022
Valparaiso
L 72-56
Home
2/21/2022
Valparaiso
L 74-69
Away
2/23/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
2/26/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Evansville at Loyola-Chicago
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)