How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

  • The 73.6 points per game the Ramblers score are just 4.3 more points than the Purple Aces give up (69.3).
  • The Purple Aces score an average of 59.5 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.6 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • The Ramblers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • The Purple Aces' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Braden Norris leads Loyola Chicago in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
  • Williamson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Williamson is Loyola Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Chris Knight leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Shamar Givance's points (14.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Purple Aces' leaderboards.
  • Jawaun Newton is at the top of the Evansville rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Newton is reliable from distance and leads the Purple Aces with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Evansville's leader in steals is Givance (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Kuhlman (0.6 per game).

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Bradley

L 68-61

Away

2/13/2022

Northern Iowa

W 85-58

Home

2/16/2022

Valparaiso

W 71-69

Away

2/19/2022

Drake

L 83-76

Home

2/21/2022

Illinois State

W 59-50

Away

2/23/2022

Evansville

-

Home

2/26/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

Evansville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Indiana State

L 80-77

Home

2/12/2022

Southern Illinois

L 69-62

Away

2/16/2022

Drake

L 73-51

Away

2/19/2022

Valparaiso

L 72-56

Home

2/21/2022

Valparaiso

L 74-69

Away

2/23/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

2/26/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Evansville at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
