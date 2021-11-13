Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers put up were just 2.0 more points than the Eagles gave up (69.0).

The Eagles scored an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 15.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.

The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Cameron Krutwig accumulated 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.

Norris knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

FGCU Players to Watch

Cyrus Largie averaged 13.4 points per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.

Eli Abaev averaged 7.4 boards per game and Franco Miller Jr. dished out 2.8 assists per game.

Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.

Catto averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Dakota Rivers notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Coppin State W 103-45 Home 11/13/2021 FGCU - Home 11/16/2021 Chicago State - Home 11/20/2021 UIC - Home 11/24/2021 Michigan State - Away 12/1/2021 Indiana State - Home 12/4/2021 DePaul - Away

FGCU Schedule