Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU

    • Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers put up were just 2.0 more points than the Eagles gave up (69.0).
    • The Eagles scored an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 15.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
    • The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig accumulated 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Norris knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    FGCU Players to Watch

    • Cyrus Largie averaged 13.4 points per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
    • Eli Abaev averaged 7.4 boards per game and Franco Miller Jr. dished out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Catto averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Dakota Rivers notched 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Coppin State

    W 103-45

    Home

    11/13/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    FGCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Florida National

    W 94-57

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Eckerd

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Florida Gulf Coast at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

