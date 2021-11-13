Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. FGCU
- Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Ramblers put up were just 2.0 more points than the Eagles gave up (69.0).
- The Eagles scored an average of 71.8 points per game last year, 15.7 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
- The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 41.3% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig accumulated 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
- Norris knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Cyrus Largie averaged 13.4 points per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Eli Abaev averaged 7.4 boards per game and Franco Miller Jr. dished out 2.8 assists per game.
- Caleb Catto knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Catto averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Dakota Rivers notched 1.9 blocks per contest.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coppin State
W 103-45
Home
11/13/2021
FGCU
-
Home
11/16/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
-
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Florida National
W 94-57
Home
11/13/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
11/16/2021
USC
-
Home
11/21/2021
Eckerd
-
Home
11/23/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
11/26/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/27/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
