How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-2, 3-0 MVC) hope to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-2 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hulman Center.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Hulman Center

Hulman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -8.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago

The 79.0 points per game the Ramblers score are 8.0 more points than the Sycamores allow (71.0).

The Sycamores score an average of 75.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 63.6 the Ramblers allow.

This season, the Ramblers have a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have made.

The Sycamores' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson averages 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.9 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Braden Norris leads the Ramblers at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Ryan Schwieger is tops on his team in points per game (12.0), and also posts 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Marquise Kennedy puts up 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Aher Uguak posts 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Indiana State Players to Watch