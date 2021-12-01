Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State
- The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores give up (74.0).
- The Sycamores score an average of 74.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
- The Ramblers are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- The Sycamores have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Ryan Schwieger leads the Ramblers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Tate Hall is Loyola Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Braden Norris is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- The Ramblers get the most three-point shooting production out of Norris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Marquise Kennedy, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lucas Williamson, who compiles 0.3 rejections per contest.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Cameron Henry has tallied 6.9 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Sycamores leaderboards in those categories.
- Micah Thomas counts for 15.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Indiana State's squad.
- Thomas is reliable from deep and leads the Sycamores with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Indiana State's leader in steals and blocks is Henry with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Chicago State
W 92-56
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
W 80-63
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
L 63-61
Away
11/25/2021
Auburn
L 62-53
Home
11/26/2021
Arizona State
W 77-59
Home
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
-
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/19/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Davidson
-
Away
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Hanover
W 90-49
Home
11/18/2021
Old Dominion
W 77-36
Away
11/19/2021
Oklahoma
L 87-63
Home
11/21/2021
New Mexico State
L 80-66
Home
11/27/2021
Ball State
L 97-75
Away
12/1/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/13/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/20/2021
Oakland City
-
Home
12/22/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away