Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

    • The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores give up (74.0).
    • The Sycamores score an average of 74.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
    • The Ramblers are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
    • The Sycamores have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Ryan Schwieger leads the Ramblers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Tate Hall is Loyola Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Braden Norris is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Ramblers get the most three-point shooting production out of Norris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Marquise Kennedy, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lucas Williamson, who compiles 0.3 rejections per contest.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Henry has tallied 6.9 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Sycamores leaderboards in those categories.
    • Micah Thomas counts for 15.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Indiana State's squad.
    • Thomas is reliable from deep and leads the Sycamores with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Indiana State's leader in steals and blocks is Henry with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Chicago State

    W 92-56

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UIC

    W 80-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Michigan State

    L 63-61

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Auburn

    L 62-53

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arizona State

    W 77-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Roosevelt

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Away

    Indiana State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Hanover

    W 90-49

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 77-36

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 87-63

    Home

    11/21/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 80-66

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Ball State

    L 97-75

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Oakland City

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Indiana State at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

