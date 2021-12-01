Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State

The 79.3 points per game the Ramblers score are 5.3 more points than the Sycamores give up (74.0).

The Sycamores score an average of 74.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 60.7 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

The Sycamores have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Ryan Schwieger leads the Ramblers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Tate Hall is Loyola Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Braden Norris is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

The Ramblers get the most three-point shooting production out of Norris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Marquise Kennedy, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lucas Williamson, who compiles 0.3 rejections per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Cameron Henry has tallied 6.9 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Sycamores leaderboards in those categories.

Micah Thomas counts for 15.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Indiana State's squad.

Thomas is reliable from deep and leads the Sycamores with 2.5 made threes per game.

Indiana State's leader in steals and blocks is Henry with 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Chicago State W 92-56 Home 11/20/2021 UIC W 80-63 Home 11/24/2021 Michigan State L 63-61 Away 11/25/2021 Auburn L 62-53 Home 11/26/2021 Arizona State W 77-59 Home 12/1/2021 Indiana State - Home 12/4/2021 DePaul - Away 12/7/2021 Roosevelt - Home 12/10/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 12/19/2021 Norfolk State - Home 12/22/2021 Davidson - Away

Indiana State Schedule