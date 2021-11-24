Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-2.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago
- Last year, the Spartans recorded 69.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed.
- The Ramblers put up only 0.1 fewer points per game last year (71) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
- Last season, the Spartans had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Ramblers' opponents knocked down.
- The Ramblers shot at a 49.8% rate from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry paced his team in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per contest last year, shooting 44.9% from the field. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Joey Hauser paced the Spartans at 5.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 9.7 points.
- Joshua Langford posted 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rocket Watts averaged 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest last season.
- Malik Hall put up 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
- Norris knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson and Krutwig were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.4 steals per game and Krutwig collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)