Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Michigan State Spartans (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State vs Loyola Chicago Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan State

    -2.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago

    • Last year, the Spartans recorded 69.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed.
    • The Ramblers put up only 0.1 fewer points per game last year (71) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
    • Last season, the Spartans had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Ramblers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Ramblers shot at a 49.8% rate from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry paced his team in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per contest last year, shooting 44.9% from the field. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Joey Hauser paced the Spartans at 5.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 9.7 points.
    • Joshua Langford posted 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Rocket Watts averaged 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Malik Hall put up 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig scored 14.5 points and grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Norris knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lucas Williamson and Krutwig were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.4 steals per game and Krutwig collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

