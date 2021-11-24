Skip to main content
    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Loyola Chicago and Michigan State meet in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Loyola Chicago heads to the Bahamas with a perfect 4-0 record and is looking to show that it is ready to make another run this year.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Michigan State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Loyola Chicago vs Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Ramblers have been one of the best mid-major teams in the country over the last few years, and they will not be intimidated when they play Michigan State on Wednesday.

    Michigan State will look to show Loyola Chicago it isn't ready for the big time this year as the Spartans look to win their fourth straight.

    Michigan State has been hot after losing its season opener against Kansas. The Spartans were one of the few teams in the Big Ten to pick up a win against the Big East when they beat Butler and then they followed that up with a win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

    The Battle 4 Atlantis has been a great tournament in past years, and this should be no different when Loyola Chicago and Michigan State start it off with a battle to get to the semi-finals on Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

