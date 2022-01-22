How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Missouri State

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago comes into this game against Missouri State as one of the top 25-ranked teams in the country.

Loyola is gearing up for another tournament run and has been one of the best teams in college basketball this year. 

How to Watch the Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Missouri State Bears game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Missouri State Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ramblers are ranked No. 22 in the country in the AP Top 25 poll. Missouri State is also a very good team.

The Missouri State Bears have won six of their last seven games and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Loyola, however, has not lost a game since late November. The Ramblers look to go 6-0 in the conference but the Bears are not very far behind in the standings. Loyola is 5-0 in conference play and Missouri State is 5-2.

A win for the Bears would give them the same amount of conference wins as Loyola and get them closer to the top spot.

Missouri State could match its longest winning streak of the year today with a win over Loyola, tune in to CBSSN at 3:30 p.m. ET for this Missouri Valley Conference showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Loyola Chicago vs Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
