Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-2, 5-0 MVC) will try to build on a 10-game winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Bears have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State

  • The 77.9 points per game the Ramblers record are 10.4 more points than the Bears allow (67.5).
  • The Bears' 79.1 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 62.2 the Ramblers give up.
  • The Ramblers make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Bears have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.5 points and 4.9 boards per game.
  • Loyola Chicago's best passer is Braden Norris, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 9.7 PPG scoring average.
  • Williamson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Knight, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Isiaih Mosley averages 20.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bears.
  • Missouri State's leader in rebounds is Gaige Prim with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Lu'Cye Patterson with 2.4 per game.
  • Ja'Monta Black knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
  • Mosley (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri State while Prim (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

San Francisco

W 79-74

Away

1/8/2022

Bradley

W 78-71

Home

1/11/2022

Valparaiso

W 81-74

Home

1/15/2022

Indiana State

W 64-56

Away

1/18/2022

Evansville

W 77-48

Away

1/22/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

1/30/2022

Drake

-

Away

2/2/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Bradley

W 71-69

Away

1/8/2022

Northern Iowa

L 85-84

Home

1/12/2022

Southern Illinois

W 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Valparaiso

W 74-57

Away

1/19/2022

Illinois State

W 88-63

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/25/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Evansville

-

Home

2/2/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

2/6/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

2/9/2022

Drake

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
