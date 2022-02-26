Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (17-10, 13-4 MVC) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 MVC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago vs Northern Iowa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Loyola Chicago

-2.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

  • The Ramblers put up 73.9 points per game, only four more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allow.
  • The Panthers average 12.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (61.5).
  • The Ramblers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Panthers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads his team in both points (13.6) and rebounds (4.8) per game, and also averages 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Braden Norris posts a team-best 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 10 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44% from the floor and 43.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Aher Uguak puts up 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chris Knight is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Tate Hall is putting up 6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter is putting up 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • The Panthers get 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Nate Heise.
  • Trae Berhow paces the Panthers in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 10.1 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Bowen Born is posting 7.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

