How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (17-10, 13-4 MVC) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 MVC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -2.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

The Ramblers put up 73.9 points per game, only four more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers average 12.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (61.5).

The Ramblers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Panthers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson leads his team in both points (13.6) and rebounds (4.8) per game, and also averages 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Braden Norris posts a team-best 4.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 10 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44% from the floor and 43.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aher Uguak puts up 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chris Knight is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Tate Hall is putting up 6 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch