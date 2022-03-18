How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State NCAA First Round

No. 10 Loyola Chicago looks to be a giant killer again on Friday when it takes on No. 7 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Loyola Chicago has been a team that nobody wants to see in the NCAA Tournament as the Ramblers have pulled off a bunch of upsets lately, including last year when they knocked off top-seeded Illinois.

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WMBD-Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

This year they will look to do it again against another Big Ten team in Ohio State.

The Ramblers made the tournament by winning the MVC Tournament when they took down Drake 64-58. The win was their fifth in the last six games and helped them finish 25-7.

Friday, they will look to win their fourth straight game when they play an Ohio State team that has lost four of its last five games.

The Buckeyes were shocked by Maryland and Nebraska before beating Michigan State, but then lost their regular-season finale to rival Michigan and were upset by Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Now, they must try and regroup as they get ready for a very good Loyola Chicago team ready to pull off another upset.

