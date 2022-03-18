Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Loyola Chicago vs Ohio State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 Loyola Chicago looks to be a giant killer again on Friday when it takes on No. 7 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Loyola Chicago has been a team that nobody wants to see in the NCAA Tournament as the Ramblers have pulled off a bunch of upsets lately, including last year when they knocked off top-seeded Illinois.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Loyola Chicago vs Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WMBD-Peoria-Bloomington, IL)

Live stream the Loyola Chicago vs Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This year they will look to do it again against another Big Ten team in Ohio State.

The Ramblers made the tournament by winning the MVC Tournament when they took down Drake 64-58. The win was their fifth in the last six games and helped them finish 25-7.

Friday, they will look to win their fourth straight game when they play an Ohio State team that has lost four of its last five games.

The Buckeyes were shocked by Maryland and Nebraska before beating Michigan State, but then lost their regular-season finale to rival Michigan and were upset by Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Now, they must try and regroup as they get ready for a very good Loyola Chicago team ready to pull off another upset.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WMBD-Peoria-Bloomington, IL)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17913221
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State NCAA First Round

By Adam Childsjust now
imago0015585585h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
South Florida Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida vs Miami in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; The UCF Knights celebrate punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating the South Florida Bulls in the American Conference Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas45 minutes ago
lewis hamilton formula 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Randolph vs. Gibraltar

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
WEEK 4
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 5

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
USATSI_17011508
Formula 1

How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Quinn Roberts4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy